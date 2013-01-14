Search
tony
1 day ago
No, Tony the Tiger and Dylan Mulvaney are not working together
Some conservatives threatened to boycott the brand after its mascot was seen with the trans influencer at the Tony Awards on Sunday night. The brand says there’s no partnership.
Jan 14, 2013
Chinese sportswear brand Peak signs NBA player Tony Parker
HONG KONG - Peak Sport Products has signed an endorsement agreement with Tony Parker, a four-time NBA All-Star and point guard for the San Antonio Spurs.
Jan 25, 2011
Lowe launches new agency identities regionally
ASIA-PACIFIC - Lowe + Partners agencies across the Asia-Pacific region have launched new agency identities today.
Nov 24, 2010
First batch graduates from McCann Business School
KUALA LUMPUR - The first batch of 22 McCann Erickson employees have graduated from McCann Business School in Malaysia
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins