tony

No, Tony the Tiger and Dylan Mulvaney are not working together
1 day ago
Diana Bradley

No, Tony the Tiger and Dylan Mulvaney are not working together

Some conservatives threatened to boycott the brand after its mascot was seen with the trans influencer at the Tony Awards on Sunday night. The brand says there’s no partnership.

Chinese sportswear brand Peak signs NBA player Tony Parker
Jan 14, 2013
Staff Writer

Chinese sportswear brand Peak signs NBA player Tony Parker

HONG KONG - Peak Sport Products has signed an endorsement agreement with Tony Parker, a four-time NBA All-Star and point guard for the San Antonio Spurs.

Lowe launches new agency identities regionally
Jan 25, 2011
Kate Nicholson

Lowe launches new agency identities regionally

ASIA-PACIFIC - Lowe + Partners agencies across the Asia-Pacific region have launched new agency identities today.

First batch graduates from McCann Business School
Nov 24, 2010
Staff Reporters

First batch graduates from McCann Business School

KUALA LUMPUR - The first batch of 22 McCann Erickson employees have graduated from McCann Business School in Malaysia

