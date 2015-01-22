timeline
M&C Saatchi timeline: from takeover target to MacLennan exit
How two years of uncertainty unfolded at the holding group.
WeChat coyly takes wraps off news-feed ads
BEIJING - Taking a belated cue from Facebook, WeChat announced on 21 Janaury that it is taking the wraps off long-rumoured advertisements inside 'Moments', the app's equivalent of Facebook's News Feed.
How to maximise interaction using Facebook timeline: Salesforce Marketing Cloud
GLOBAL - Among Facebook users’ interaction, ‘Likes’ make up approximately 79 per cent of all interaction, while ‘Comments’ account for 15 per cent and ‘shares’ 6 per cent, according to the last data report by Salesforce Marketing Cloud.
Case Study: VML Qais plays with Facebook Timeline to promote MIB3 in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Digital agency VML Qais decided to play with Facebook's Timeline feature to get fans engaged and 'timejumping' in the run up to the launch of MIB3.
Opinion: All you really need to know about Facebook Timeline for Pages – Don’t panic!
Lead consultant at Blugrapes, Freda Kwok provides a walkthrough to guide brands on the recent rollout of Facebook's Timeline for brand pages.
Opinion: Facebook strengthens commitment to consumers and marketers
Ken Mandel, managing director of Buddy Media Asia, finds the changes Facebook is making to its advertising platform beneficial for brands seeking better engagement and exposure.
