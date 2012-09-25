Search
thought leadership
2 days ago
Market oversaturated with poor-quality thought leadership: Edelman and LinkedIn study
A report shows that the pandemic has triggered a sharp increase in B2B thought-leadership content, but below half of it is valuable to decision-makers.
Sep 25, 2012
OPINION: Thought-leading content is the Trojan horse for B2B sales
The ability to provide through leadership increasingly sets winning brands apart from their competitors, but, explains Craig Badings, director at Cannings Corporate Communications, there's a difference between thought-leading content and mere content.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins