Market oversaturated with poor-quality thought leadership: Edelman and LinkedIn study
2 days ago
Emmie Harrison-West

A report shows that the pandemic has triggered a sharp increase in B2B thought-leadership content, but below half of it is valuable to decision-makers.

OPINION: Thought-leading content is the Trojan horse for B2B sales
Sep 25, 2012
Craig Badings

OPINION: Thought-leading content is the Trojan horse for B2B sales

The ability to provide through leadership increasingly sets winning brands apart from their competitors, but, explains Craig Badings, director at Cannings Corporate Communications, there's a difference between thought-leading content and mere content.

