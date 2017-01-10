thetradedesk

Primetime disrupted: OTT's impact in Southeast Asia
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Primetime disrupted: OTT's impact in Southeast Asia

TOP OF THE CHARTS: As consumers shift their viewing preferences online, advertisers need to find new ways to follow, a report by The Trade Desk suggests.

Three areas to watch in Japan's online space in 2017
Jan 10, 2017
Tetsuya Shintani

Three areas to watch in Japan's online space in 2017

With the infrastructure in place for progress in online advertising, the quality of everything from content, media vehicle, planning, and effectiveness measurements should become key focus areas in 2017.

