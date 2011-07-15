Search
the mill
1 day ago
The Mill absorbs MPC Advertising to create global studio network
The Mill’s chief executive Josh Mandel will lead the consolidated studio, which he says will extend its VFX prowess into new areas. It is planning to open new studios in Seoul and Shanghai this year.
Jul 15, 2011
INTERVIEW: The Mill’s Pat Joseph says it's not just about post-production anymore
ASIA-PACIFIC – Pat Joseph, Chief creative officer at The Mill, talks to Campaign about the group's unique collaboration with BBH Asia Pacific.
Mar 3, 2011
BBH, The Mill launch post production joint venture
SINGAPORE – Leading digital, visual effects and post-production studio The Mill has joined hands with BBH Asia-Pacific to set up a post-production joint venture called The [email protected]
