The Mill absorbs MPC Advertising to create global studio network
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The Mill’s chief executive Josh Mandel will lead the consolidated studio, which he says will extend its VFX prowess into new areas. It is planning to open new studios in Seoul and Shanghai this year.

INTERVIEW: The Mill’s Pat Joseph says it's not just about post-production anymore
Jul 15, 2011
Magz Osborne

ASIA-PACIFIC – Pat Joseph, Chief creative officer at The Mill, talks to Campaign about the group's unique collaboration with BBH Asia Pacific.

BBH, The Mill launch post production joint venture
Mar 3, 2011
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE – Leading digital, visual effects and post-production studio The Mill has joined hands with BBH Asia-Pacific to set up a post-production joint venture called The [email protected]

