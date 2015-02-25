teens

Why brands don’t get today’s teens
17 hours ago
Will Anstee

Why brands don’t get today’s teens

And why they really should, unless they want to bury their prospects for a generation, according to the CEO of TotallyAwesome.

Is it time for brands to take Snapchat seriously?
Feb 25, 2015
Sarah Shearman

Is it time for brands to take Snapchat seriously?

From Campaign US: Isobar US, BBH New York, Big Spaceship, DigitasLBi San Francisco and Tribal Worldwide New York discuss the opportunities and pitfalls on the social sharing app.

Frutips hits the goofy spot of Hong Kong teenagers
Jan 26, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Frutips hits the goofy spot of Hong Kong teenagers

HONG KONG - More than 1.3 million organic views in 10 days for a YouTube video is a staggering number for the little market of Hong Kong—especially when you consider the target audience in this case is only one-seventh of the city's population.

