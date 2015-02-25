Search
Why brands don’t get today’s teens
And why they really should, unless they want to bury their prospects for a generation, according to the CEO of TotallyAwesome.
Feb 25, 2015
Is it time for brands to take Snapchat seriously?
From Campaign US: Isobar US, BBH New York, Big Spaceship, DigitasLBi San Francisco and Tribal Worldwide New York discuss the opportunities and pitfalls on the social sharing app.
Jan 26, 2015
Frutips hits the goofy spot of Hong Kong teenagers
HONG KONG - More than 1.3 million organic views in 10 days for a YouTube video is a staggering number for the little market of Hong Kong—especially when you consider the target audience in this case is only one-seventh of the city's population.
