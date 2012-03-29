Bates held its first Greater China annual dinner in Taipei on 16 March, with the theme “Greater China, Greater Bates”. Hosted by Greater China chief executive officer Conrad Chiu, the fun-and-games-filled event was attended by more than 250 leaders and employees of Bates from Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei, as well as the regional leadership including Tim Isaac, chairman, and TB Song, chairman of WPP and Ogilvy Greater China.