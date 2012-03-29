tb song
Creative Minds: The 'torchbearer' of Ogilvy Greater China reminisces about old times
After four decades with advertising behemoth Ogilvy's Greater China division, TB Song is often hailed for introducing China to Cannes and Cannes to China. In this special edition of Creative Minds, the ad veteran shares his early experiences, his passions and his pastimes.
Ogilvy's TB Song retires as chairman of Greater China
One of Asia's best-known advertising executives and a trailblazer in the Greater Chinese market, Song's career with Ogilvy has spanned four decades. See Campaign's exclusive in-depth interview with Song about his past, present and future.
Bates celebrates integration of Greater China offices in Taipei
Bates held its first Greater China annual dinner in Taipei on 16 March, with the theme “Greater China, Greater Bates”. Hosted by Greater China chief executive officer Conrad Chiu, the fun-and-games-filled event was attended by more than 250 leaders and employees of Bates from Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei, as well as the regional leadership including Tim Isaac, chairman, and TB Song, chairman of WPP and Ogilvy Greater China.
Ogilvy expands China presence with Nanjing Yindu acquisition
BEIJING – Ogilvy & Mather has expanded its presence in China with the acquisition of Nanjing Yindu, the largest full-service marketing agency in Jiangsu province.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins