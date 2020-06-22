tay guan hin
Tay Guan Hin joins BBDO Singapore
The well respected creative leader has spent the last two years fronting his own TGH Collective.
Ideas brave enough for more than one client
SINGAPORE - If creative bravery produces the best work that challenges, inspires and delivers, should it be confined to just one client? Calvin Soh, founder of Ninety Nine Percent asked this during a slightly contentious panel discussion today at the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity.
JWT APAC announces new regional executive management committee
ASIA-PACIFIC - JWT Asia Pacific has announced several promotions and the formation of a new regional executive management committee to help drive business development and creative direction in this region.
Singapore Portfolio Night 9 'speed-dating' set-up a success
SINGAPORE - Singapore Portfolio Night 9 proved to be a success as it saw 20 creative directors and 45 creative students take part in the event on 26 May which sought to open doors for aspiring young creatives to break into the advertising industry.
Singapore Portfolio Night 9 to help budding creatives
SINGAPORE - JWT APAC, Y&R Asia and Bates 141 will stage and co-host Portfolio Night 9 on 26 May, aimed at helping students and aspiring young creatives across the globe break into the advertising industry
Cannes Outdoor president Tay Guan Hin showcases his favourite outdoor executions
Tay Guan Hin, regional executive creative director of JWT and Cannes Outdoor president, talks outdoor executions that engage.
