Tips for marketers to tap the emerging metacommerce market
4 days ago
Ramzi Chaabane

In the metaverse, users will have complete ownership of their assets, and this will transform ecommerce, as NFTs and blockchain ecosystem will pave the way for new forms of transactions and digital property.

AS Watson Group calls Hong Kong media pitch
Oct 14, 2009
Kate Nicholson

HONG KONG - AS Watson Group has called a review of its media account in Hong Kong.

