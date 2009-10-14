Search
Tips for marketers to tap the emerging metacommerce market
In the metaverse, users will have complete ownership of their assets, and this will transform ecommerce, as NFTs and blockchain ecosystem will pave the way for new forms of transactions and digital property.
Oct 14, 2009
AS Watson Group calls Hong Kong media pitch
HONG KONG - AS Watson Group has called a review of its media account in Hong Kong.
