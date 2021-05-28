target

Have companies followed through on promises made after George Floyd’s death?
May 28, 2021
Betsy Kim

Updates from Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, Citibank, General Motors, Reebok, Target and Walmart.

UM Melbourne's Angell goes to Target, Lion steps up
Jan 14, 2013
Emily Tan

MELBOURNE - UM Australia has promoted chief client officer Kim Lion to the post of managing director of UM Melbourne following current general manager David Angell's decision to move to UM client Target.

