Search
switch
Dec 16, 2019
How Brand Nintendo can win over mobile-crazy Chinese gamers
By focusing on casual gamers, advocating its hybrid capabilities and building out its gaming portfolio, the gaming giant hopes to give itself a fighting chance with Switch.
Mar 14, 2017
Nintendo gambles on Switch to flip its fortunes
Kyoto-based company has much at stake with its new product. Has the brand learnt from past mistakes—and does a smartphone carrying public really want another handheld?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins