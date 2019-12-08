Search
swati bhattacharya
Dec 8, 2019
'Keeping the user before the message - wish this came to me earlier'
Campaign India asked FCB Ulka's Swati Bhattacharya to reflect on the past 10 years and the next decade to come
Nov 26, 2019
Cannes Lions 2020: Swati Bhattacharya is 'See It Be It' ambassador again
The programme pushes for equal gender representation of creative leaders across the industry globally
Jan 30, 2019
FCBUlka CCO named 2019 'See It Be It' ambassador
As one of the first female chief creative officers in India, Swati Bhattacharya brings a wealth of experience to the role of ambassador for Cannes Lions' programme supporting women.
Nov 6, 2018
#MeToo: The Collective lays down action plan
The group's first priority is to make work places safe and being of help to anybody who faces harassment
