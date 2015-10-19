svp

Women to Watch 2021: Viva Wang, Weber Shandwick
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Viva Wang, Weber Shandwick

Wang cleverly uses her transportation engineering background to shift popular automotive brands into high gear in China.

ComScore places focus on Greater China with MD appointment
Oct 19, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

ComScore places focus on Greater China with MD appointment

SHANGHAI - ComScore has re-enlisted Xinyu Huang (黄欣宇) into its team as senior vice president and managing director of Greater China, a strategic leadership role that did not exist before as the focus for the market was on sales.

Ogilvy PR Beijing imports senior vice-president from Australia
Jul 20, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Ogilvy PR Beijing imports senior vice-president from Australia

BEIJING - Ogilvy Public Relations Beijing has named as senior vice-president Simon Webb (pictured), who has transferred from public affairs consultancy Parker & Partners in Australia.

