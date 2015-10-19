Search
svp
1 day ago
Women to Watch 2021: Viva Wang, Weber Shandwick
Wang cleverly uses her transportation engineering background to shift popular automotive brands into high gear in China.
Oct 19, 2015
ComScore places focus on Greater China with MD appointment
SHANGHAI - ComScore has re-enlisted Xinyu Huang (黄欣宇) into its team as senior vice president and managing director of Greater China, a strategic leadership role that did not exist before as the focus for the market was on sales.
Jul 20, 2012
Ogilvy PR Beijing imports senior vice-president from Australia
BEIJING - Ogilvy Public Relations Beijing has named as senior vice-president Simon Webb (pictured), who has transferred from public affairs consultancy Parker & Partners in Australia.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins