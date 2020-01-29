Search
Jan 29, 2020
WPP AUNZ announces New Zealand management change
A four-person management team takes over as Sven Baker resigns from his MD role.
Aug 2, 2012
Designworks Sydney hires creative director, brand strategist; sets sights on APAC
SYDNEY - Strategic design practice Designworks Sydney has hired Derek Samuel as creative director and Cat Burgess as brand strategist as the agency pursues a "larger goal" of becoming a major player throughout Australasia and eyes opportunities in Asia.
