support

Should employers support their employees’ side hustles?
21 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Should employers support their employees’ side hustles?

While employers’ support may encourage loyalty and innovation, what is the potential impact on mental health?

Google holds firm as Singapore tightens rules on brand support of festivals
Oct 24, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Google holds firm as Singapore tightens rules on brand support of festivals

The new rules impact the annual Pink Dot festival, which has enjoyed strong brand support. The Ministry of Home Affairs said foreign brands “should not interfere” in "domestic issues".

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

3 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

4 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

5 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

6 Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

Why are NFTs so divisive?

7 Why are NFTs so divisive?

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

8 Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

9 Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble