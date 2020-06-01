supermarket

NTUC FairPrice pivots its messaging toward ‘realistic optimism’
2 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

NTUC FairPrice pivots its messaging toward ‘realistic optimism’

New ‘Lift Up Everyday’ campaign from Iris celebrates small positive self-improvements in trying times, as Singapore's top local brand targets both budget-minded and aspirational shoppers.

NTUC FairPrice has a message for Singapore as circuit breaker lifts
Jun 1, 2020
Ad Nut

NTUC FairPrice has a message for Singapore as circuit breaker lifts

Singapore’s supermarket chain puts out an idealistic ad about ‘values learned’ during the lockdown period. But part of the story is missing.

Wellcome plays heritage card in annual branding blast; ParknShop touts low prices
Apr 3, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Wellcome plays heritage card in annual branding blast; ParknShop touts low prices

HONG KONG - Wellcome's latest branding blast plays up its 69-year heritage by taking viewers on a romantic trip through time. It lands one week after competitor ParknShop's price-driven campaign.

Wellcome calls creative pitch, long-time incumbent McCann on alert
Dec 12, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Wellcome calls creative pitch, long-time incumbent McCann on alert

HONG KONG - Wellcome is holding a competitive pitch to up its creative game, and it is believed that longtime incumbent McCann is facing competition from Grey and JWT.

Lowe retail arm Open wins Big C in Thailand
Mar 11, 2011
Unknown Unknown

Lowe retail arm Open wins Big C in Thailand

BANGKOK – Open, Lowe + Partners’ retail activation arm, has won the Big C supermarket chain’s business following a competitive pitch.

Cold Storage delivers simple ads for branding campaign
Nov 15, 2010
Angelia Seetoh

Cold Storage delivers simple ads for branding campaign

Singapore’s oldest supermarket chain Cold Storage’s series of branding ads highlight the freshness of their produce.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

2 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

3 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

4 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

5 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

7 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

8 P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

9 No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

10 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division