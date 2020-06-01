supermarket
NTUC FairPrice pivots its messaging toward ‘realistic optimism’
New ‘Lift Up Everyday’ campaign from Iris celebrates small positive self-improvements in trying times, as Singapore's top local brand targets both budget-minded and aspirational shoppers.
NTUC FairPrice has a message for Singapore as circuit breaker lifts
Singapore’s supermarket chain puts out an idealistic ad about ‘values learned’ during the lockdown period. But part of the story is missing.
Wellcome plays heritage card in annual branding blast; ParknShop touts low prices
HONG KONG - Wellcome's latest branding blast plays up its 69-year heritage by taking viewers on a romantic trip through time. It lands one week after competitor ParknShop's price-driven campaign.
Wellcome calls creative pitch, long-time incumbent McCann on alert
HONG KONG - Wellcome is holding a competitive pitch to up its creative game, and it is believed that longtime incumbent McCann is facing competition from Grey and JWT.
Lowe retail arm Open wins Big C in Thailand
BANGKOK – Open, Lowe + Partners’ retail activation arm, has won the Big C supermarket chain’s business following a competitive pitch.
Cold Storage delivers simple ads for branding campaign
Singapore’s oldest supermarket chain Cold Storage’s series of branding ads highlight the freshness of their produce.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins