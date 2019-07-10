Search
3 days ago
Epic Games acquires kid-focused media and ad firm SuperAwesome
Kid-safe advertising platform says Epic Games will give it opportunity to scale in way that "wouldn’t have been possible on our own".
Jul 10, 2019
Why don't 'chief children's officers' exist in every big tech firm?
The CEO of SuperAwesome describes the state of the internet in terms of children's safety — and says China is further ahead than most in getting it right.
Jan 13, 2016
SuperAwesome shines light on digital lifestyles of SEA children
SINGAPORE - Kid-oriented digital marketing platform SuperAwesome has released the results of digital-media research on Southeast Asia, offering a peek into the media-consumption habits of children across five markets.
