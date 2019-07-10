superawesome

Epic Games acquires kid-focused media and ad firm SuperAwesome
3 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Kid-safe advertising platform says Epic Games will give it opportunity to scale in way that "wouldn’t have been possible on our own".

Why don't 'chief children's officers' exist in every big tech firm?
Jul 10, 2019
Olivia Parker

The CEO of SuperAwesome describes the state of the internet in terms of children's safety — and says China is further ahead than most in getting it right.

SuperAwesome shines light on digital lifestyles of SEA children
Jan 13, 2016
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE - Kid-oriented digital marketing platform SuperAwesome has released the results of digital-media research on Southeast Asia, offering a peek into the media-consumption habits of children across five markets.

