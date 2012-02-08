subun khow

22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

He will report to Narong Tresuchon, CEO of creative of Dentsu Thailand, effective April 1.

Feb 8, 2012
Benjamin Li

BANGKOK - Dentsu Asia has made a high-profile creative hire, luring BBDO Thailand's Subun Khow to its Dentsu Plus Thailand in the new position of chief creative officer. Khow came on board from today.

