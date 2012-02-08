Search
subun khow
22 hours ago
Dentsu Thailand hires Publicis' Subun Khow as chief creative officer
He will report to Narong Tresuchon, CEO of creative of Dentsu Thailand, effective April 1.
Feb 8, 2012
Dentsu Plus Thailand lures BBDO's Subun Khow
BANGKOK - Dentsu Asia has made a high-profile creative hire, luring BBDO Thailand's Subun Khow to its Dentsu Plus Thailand in the new position of chief creative officer. Khow came on board from today.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins