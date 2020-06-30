Search
Jun 30, 2020
The Attention Council adds Havas, Dentsu, AB InBev, Electrolux and more new members
Nearly half of media and ad tech industry use attention metrics to evaluate media, survey says.
Sep 12, 2017
Indian High Commission files complaint about 'offensive' Australian lamb ad
The full film has been taken off by YouTube for Indian viewers; still available on Facebook.
Aug 9, 2012
Good or bad, Australia’s ASB ruling on Facebook affirms social media’s standing
AUSTRALIA - The Advertising Standards Board has caused considerable furore with a ruling that a brand’s Facebook page falls into the realm of advertising and that the comments left on that page are subject to the regulations that govern traditional advertising.
