standards

The Attention Council adds Havas, Dentsu, AB InBev, Electrolux and more new members
Jun 30, 2020
Lindsay Stein

The Attention Council adds Havas, Dentsu, AB InBev, Electrolux and more new members

Nearly half of media and ad tech industry use attention metrics to evaluate media, survey says.

Indian High Commission files complaint about 'offensive' Australian lamb ad
Sep 12, 2017
Campaign India Team

Indian High Commission files complaint about 'offensive' Australian lamb ad

The full film has been taken off by YouTube for Indian viewers; still available on Facebook.

Good or bad, Australia’s ASB ruling on Facebook affirms social media’s standing
Aug 9, 2012
Emily Tan

Good or bad, Australia’s ASB ruling on Facebook affirms social media’s standing

AUSTRALIA - The Advertising Standards Board has caused considerable furore with a ruling that a brand’s Facebook page falls into the realm of advertising and that the comments left on that page are subject to the regulations that govern traditional advertising.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia