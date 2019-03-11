staffing

'Open talent' resourcing creates growth opportunities for brands, CMOs
1 day ago
Laura Ashton

'Open talent' resourcing creates growth opportunities for brands, CMOs

More in-house teams are making use of marketing experts whose experience is available on demand. The approach offers brands fluid access to seasoned professionals who can contribute quickly and significantly, while providing senior talent with non-linear career options.

Rightsizing and you
Mar 11, 2019
Barry Lustig

Rightsizing and you

If you’re worried about losing your job, consider what you can do to make yourself a more valuable asset. You’d be surprised how few people do.

Young marketing pros, let your passion shine
Oct 28, 2016
Sunshine Farzan

Young marketing pros, let your passion shine

Learning to love your work builds a positive cycle to fuel your creativity and motivation — and that will give you the drive to flourish in your career, while even having a little fun along the way.

To retain young talent, how about a little respect?
Oct 27, 2016
Amrita Randhawa

To retain young talent, how about a little respect?

The voices of tomorrow need to be heard today, and to feel that their opinions and ideas are valued—otherwise the post-1990s generation of talent will turn away from the industry altogether.

Too young, too costly, digital talent can't meet demand
Jul 7, 2010
Jane Leung

Too young, too costly, digital talent can't meet demand

Digital staff have the pick of posts as a global shortage means that agencies are scrambling to hire them.

