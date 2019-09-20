sports rights

'Commercial models need to catch up to live sports consumption' says F1 tech provider
Sep 20, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

'Commercial models need to catch up to live sports consumption' says F1 tech provider

While broadcasters still play an important role in curating the live sport experience for fans, they must also figure out how to monetise the viewing experience as it spreads across platforms.

The thinking behind Dentsu's deal with a Kazakhstan volleyball player
Nov 5, 2015
David Blecken

The thinking behind Dentsu's deal with a Kazakhstan volleyball player

TOKYO - Dentsu recently acquired exclusive marketing rights to an athlete outside Japan for the first time. We asked what the agreement actually means.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia