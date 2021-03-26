Search
spo
13 hours ago
IDFA and cookie deprecation fuel growth in independent adtech in APAC
An OpenX and ExchangeWire report finds, among other trends, that APAC marketers are investing in first-party data and conducting supply-path-optimisation reviews.
Mar 26, 2021
Campaign Crash Course: What is supply path optimisation?
Supply path optimisation promises to fix programmatic's transparency issues, as well as reduce the adtech tax and protect against fraud. It's a promising development that is gaining traction in Asia-Pacific, but how does it work?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins