China's marketers seek specialist agencies
Holding groups take heed: Chinese marketers are changing tact from consolidating accounts with a select few partners to choosing more, specialist agencies
Pixel Media spins off mobile ad division, relaunches it as Snap Mobile
HONG KONG - Pixel Media has spun off its mobile ad division and relaunched it as Snap Mobile in a move to anchor it as a independent, specialist mobile ad network.
OMG Asia-Pacific launches mobile specialist arm, Airwave
SINGAPORE - Omnicom Media Group Asia-Pacific has launched Airwave, a specialist business unit that combines the strategic and activation capabilities of OMD and PHD in the mobile space.
Ogilvy PR Hong Kong hires John Stauffer as regional strategy director
HONG KONG – John Stauffer has joined Ogilvy Public Relations Hong Kong as the new regional strategy director.
R3 study: China marketers employing more agencies than ever before
BEIJING - A new study by R3 has found that marketers in China are rapidly changing the structure of their agency relationships and moving from a 'one stop shop' structure to a range of specialist solutions to meet their marketing needs.
