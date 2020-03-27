specialist

China's marketers seek specialist agencies
Mar 27, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

China's marketers seek specialist agencies

Holding groups take heed: Chinese marketers are changing tact from consolidating accounts with a select few partners to choosing more, specialist agencies

Pixel Media spins off mobile ad division, relaunches it as Snap Mobile
Oct 10, 2012
Staff Writer

Pixel Media spins off mobile ad division, relaunches it as Snap Mobile

HONG KONG - Pixel Media has spun off its mobile ad division and relaunched it as Snap Mobile in a move to anchor it as a independent, specialist mobile ad network.

OMG Asia-Pacific launches mobile specialist arm, Airwave
Jul 6, 2012
Emily Tan

OMG Asia-Pacific launches mobile specialist arm, Airwave

SINGAPORE - Omnicom Media Group Asia-Pacific has launched Airwave, a specialist business unit that combines the strategic and activation capabilities of OMD and PHD in the mobile space.

Ogilvy PR Hong Kong hires John Stauffer as regional strategy director
Jul 7, 2010
Jane Leung

Ogilvy PR Hong Kong hires John Stauffer as regional strategy director

HONG KONG – John Stauffer has joined Ogilvy Public Relations Hong Kong as the new regional strategy director.

R3 study: China marketers employing more agencies than ever before
Mar 12, 2010
Kenny Lim

R3 study: China marketers employing more agencies than ever before

BEIJING - A new study by R3 has found that marketers in China are rapidly changing the structure of their agency relationships and moving from a 'one stop shop' structure to a range of specialist solutions to meet their marketing needs.

