speaker
Bang & Olufsen invites music lovers to 'see themselves in sound'
The campaign was created by Hello Monday/Dept.
AME: Tudou.com founder, Gary Wang, on engaging the digital generation
SHANGHAI - Gary Wang (pictured), the founder & CEO of Tudou.com, is due to share his insights on how to build compelling content for the digital generation audience at this year's Asian Marketing Effectiveness (AME) Festival taking place on 24 & 25 March in Shanghai.
AME: OMD Worldwide CEO, Mainardo de Nardis, on 'The Digital Inflection Point'
SHANGHAI - Mainardo de Nardis, chief executive officer of OMD Worldwide, is telling his audience to embrace changes in the global digital landscape or risk losing relevance during his session at this year's Asian Marketing Effectiveness (AME) Festival held on 24 & 25 March in Shanghai.
AMEs: JWT's Tom Doctoroff on building big brand ideas in China
SHANGHAI - Tom Doctoroff, JWT North Asia area director and Greater China CEO, is presenting 'Building Big Brand Ideas across the Middle Kingdom' at this year Asian Marketing Effectiveness (AME) Festival on 24 & 25 March in Shanghai.
AME: Bates & Virgin Mobile on building a youth brand in India
SHANGHAI - India's Bates 141 and Virgin Mobile are due to present the award-winning case study tracking Virgin Mobile's path into the country's youth market at this year's Asian Marketing Effectiveness (AME) Festival held on 24 & 25 March in Shanghai.
AME: Adam Morgan on why smaller budgets lead to better ideas
SHANGHAI - Adam Morgan, founder of eatbigfish, is due to talk about why smaller budgets lead to better ideas at this year's Asian Marketing Effectiveness (AME) Festival taking place on 24 & 25 March in Shanghai.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins