1 day ago
Twitter joins live audio platform race by opening Clubhouse rival Spaces
The feature, no longer in beta, will allow brands and users to create and host live chat rooms.
Jul 16, 2018
Killing the cubicle: How co-working spaces are co-existing in Singapore
SECTOR STUDY: Players are fighting to differentiate their workspaces in the Lion City as a pleasant look and decent coffee are just table–or rather hotdesk–stakes now.
