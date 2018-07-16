spaces

Twitter joins live audio platform race by opening Clubhouse rival Spaces
1 day ago
Betsy Kim

Twitter joins live audio platform race by opening Clubhouse rival Spaces

The feature, no longer in beta, will allow brands and users to create and host live chat rooms.

Killing the cubicle: How co-working spaces are co-existing in Singapore
Jul 16, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Killing the cubicle: How co-working spaces are co-existing in Singapore

SECTOR STUDY: Players are fighting to differentiate their workspaces in the Lion City as a pleasant look and decent coffee are just table–or rather hotdesk–stakes now.

