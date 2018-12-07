social issues

Meta to enforce new rules on ads around social issues in India
23 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Tech company will require authorisation before such ads run on Facebook and Instagram.

Here's the 'purpose' Asia really wants brands to serve: Kantar
Dec 7, 2018
Olivia Parker

When well-meaning campaigns and initiatives filter down from global headquarters they can end up meaning little to local markets. A new Kantar survey explores the issues people really care about in the region.

