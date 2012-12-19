snoop dog

Holiday TVC review: From the heartwarming to the bizarre
Dec 19, 2012
Staff Reporters

Holiday TVC review: From the heartwarming to the bizarre

An Australian Christmas-season ad for Paypal this year (above) plays on the idea of the Secret Santa/Kris Kringle gift exchange, where you never know what you're going to get—an apt metaphor for this year's crop of holiday-themed TVCs from Asia and around the world.

