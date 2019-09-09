sma
Singapore Media Awards winners announced
OMD Singapore takes top honours with McDonald's licensee HanBaoBao, while PHD Singapore leads award count.
Mindshare and Carat win top Singapore Media Awards
Carat won the Grand Prix, Mindshare was named Agency of the Year and OMD won six awards at the awards Wednesday.
Singapore Media Awards 2012 appoints chairperson
SINGAPORE - The Singapore Media Awards (SMA) 2012 has named Vandana Jagwani as its new chairperson.
Mindshare and ZenithOptimedia top Singapore Media Awards 2011
SINGAPORE – Mindshare Singapore was named ‘Media Agency of the Year’ for a second year, and ZenithOptimedia was awarded the Grand Prix for its ‘Heineken Office Chair Grand Prix’ campaign.
Singapore Media Awards
Organised by the 4As, the Singapore Media Awards (SMA) recognises the importance of outstanding media practices and strategies that contribute to the success and results of an advertising campaign. This year, SMA gave out 21 awards including four Special Achievement Awards, the prestigious Media Agency of the Year, and Grand Prix for Best Overall Media Campaign.
Mindshare Singapore awarded Media Agency of the Year at SMA
SINGAPORE - Mindshare Singapore was awarded Media Agency of the Year for its entry 'Pizza Hut Pasta Perfetto – Taste & Tell Challenge' that won across three categories at the Singapore Media Awards that took place on Friday in the Lion City.
