singles day 2022
Nov 14, 2022
Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time
A barometer of Chinese retail demand and known for smashing sales records, this year's Double 11 shopping festival was expectedly one of the most challenging since its inception in 2009.
Nov 11, 2022
Single's Day 2022: Has Douyin become the next big thing in China retail?
Alibaba and JD.com aren’t the only ones competing for sales in China’s most exuberant consumer fiesta, rivalry from live streaming platforms like Douyin might be the highlight on this Double 11.
