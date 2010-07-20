Search
singaporean
2 days ago
Singaporean and Filipino consumers most influenced by brand ambassadors
TOP OF THE CHARTS: From Crocs to Kanye West's Yeezy and the green hair trend ignited by Billie Eilish, consumers doggedly follow influencers, an iPrice report reveals.
Jul 20, 2010
Mega mall VivoCity selects Text 100 for PR in Xi'an
BEIJING – Text 100 China has been appointed as the public relations agency for the opening of Asian mega mall VivoCity in Xi’an in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
