singapore media awards
Singapore Media Awards winners announced
OMD Singapore takes top honours with McDonald's licensee HanBaoBao, while PHD Singapore leads award count.
Mindshare and Carat win top Singapore Media Awards
Carat won the Grand Prix, Mindshare was named Agency of the Year and OMD won six awards at the awards Wednesday.
Singapore Media Awards winners, MEC crowned agency of the year
SINGAPORE – MEC Singapore has been crowned media agency of the year at the Singapore Media Awards 2012.
Singapore Media Awards announces finalists
SINGAPORE - Singapore Media Awards 2012, which will be held on 5 September, has announced finalists for each category.
Singapore Media Awards 2012 appoints chairperson
SINGAPORE - The Singapore Media Awards (SMA) 2012 has named Vandana Jagwani as its new chairperson.
Mindshare and ZenithOptimedia top Singapore Media Awards 2011
SINGAPORE – Mindshare Singapore was named ‘Media Agency of the Year’ for a second year, and ZenithOptimedia was awarded the Grand Prix for its ‘Heineken Office Chair Grand Prix’ campaign.
