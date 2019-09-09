singapore media awards

Singapore Media Awards winners announced
Sep 9, 2019


OMD Singapore takes top honours with McDonald's licensee HanBaoBao, while PHD Singapore leads award count.

Mindshare and Carat win top Singapore Media Awards
Aug 31, 2018


Carat won the Grand Prix, Mindshare was named Agency of the Year and OMD won six awards at the awards Wednesday.

Singapore Media Awards winners, MEC crowned agency of the year
Sep 6, 2012


SINGAPORE – MEC Singapore has been crowned media agency of the year at the Singapore Media Awards 2012.

Singapore Media Awards announces finalists
Aug 14, 2012


SINGAPORE - Singapore Media Awards 2012, which will be held on 5 September, has announced finalists for each category.

Singapore Media Awards 2012 appoints chairperson
Apr 24, 2012


SINGAPORE - The Singapore Media Awards (SMA) 2012 has named Vandana Jagwani as its new chairperson.

Mindshare and ZenithOptimedia top Singapore Media Awards 2011
Sep 5, 2011


SINGAPORE – Mindshare Singapore was named ‘Media Agency of the Year’ for a second year, and ZenithOptimedia was awarded the Grand Prix for its ‘Heineken Office Chair Grand Prix’ campaign.

