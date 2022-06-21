Search
singapore government
Jun 21, 2022
Singapore govt clamps down on harmful social media content
Online security and scrutiny beef up in Singapore, as social media services are directed to remove harmful digital content.
Apr 15, 2016
Singapore Land Authority appoints ZOO Group & Starcom for land use initiative
SINGAPORE - Singapore Land Authority (SLA) has tasked ZOO group and Starcom with raising awareness on the use of land in the island nation.
Nov 28, 2011
Singapore government clamps down on casino advertising
SINGAPORE – Casino operators here will face hefty fines if they contravene new regulations on advertising to local Singaporeans.
