Singapore govt clamps down on harmful social media content
Jun 21, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Singapore govt clamps down on harmful social media content

Online security and scrutiny beef up in Singapore, as social media services are directed to remove harmful digital content.

Singapore Land Authority appoints ZOO Group & Starcom for land use initiative
Apr 15, 2016
Gabey Goh

Singapore Land Authority appoints ZOO Group & Starcom for land use initiative

SINGAPORE - Singapore Land Authority (SLA) has tasked ZOO group and Starcom with raising awareness on the use of land in the island nation.

Singapore government clamps down on casino advertising
Nov 28, 2011
Unknown Unknown

Singapore government clamps down on casino advertising

SINGAPORE – Casino operators here will face hefty fines if they contravene new regulations on advertising to local Singaporeans.

