Search
sinclair
Mar 5, 2020
Where are the women CEOs in PR?
While PR may be a female-dominated industry, the number of women often taper off higher up the ranks. We ask agency leaders about this phenomenon.
Oct 22, 2019
Sinclair announces Singapore opening
The agency's fourth office in the region will be run by Sai Roshini Daswani.
May 21, 2019
Sinclair joins Tribe Global PR network
Agency becomes first Asia-based member.
Jul 18, 2018
PR must get local and stay real, says Kiri Sinclair
The CEO and founder of PR consultancy Sinclair shares her thoughts at the recent CampaignComms event.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins