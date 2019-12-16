shopify

Shopify integrates Facebook and Snapchat ad tools
Apr 30, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Shopify integrates Facebook and Snapchat ad tools

The tools build on Shopify's existing integrations with Facebook and Google

Q&A: Lessons Shopify is learning in Japan
Nov 14, 2018
David Blecken

Q&A: Lessons Shopify is learning in Japan

The commerce platform's country manager explains why Japan is its first non-English market, how it's localising its offering and marketing, and what it's learning from Japanese users.

Direct-to-consumer brands on the rise in the age of the individual
Oct 26, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Direct-to-consumer brands on the rise in the age of the individual

The digital economy's demand for personal-touch means brands selling direct are challenging the online marketplaces.

Shopify opens Singapore office
May 31, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Shopify opens Singapore office

Since its launch through SingTel in 2013, Shopify has seen the number of merchants in increase by 700%, while revenue generated by the platform grew forty times.

