shopify
How this branding expert wants to help online businesses crush it
Hong Kong’s ecommerce sector only contributes to about 5% of total retail sales, lagging behind the rest of APAC, but Shopify partner Will Wong sees great potential.
How this company helps brands cut through the noise
Branding isn’t only about spending a few hours on a logo, says Andrew Lim, Shopify partner and founder of web design agency 360&5.
Shopify integrates Facebook and Snapchat ad tools
The tools build on Shopify's existing integrations with Facebook and Google
Q&A: Lessons Shopify is learning in Japan
The commerce platform's country manager explains why Japan is its first non-English market, how it's localising its offering and marketing, and what it's learning from Japanese users.
Direct-to-consumer brands on the rise in the age of the individual
The digital economy's demand for personal-touch means brands selling direct are challenging the online marketplaces.
Shopify opens Singapore office
Since its launch through SingTel in 2013, Shopify has seen the number of merchants in increase by 700%, while revenue generated by the platform grew forty times.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins