shankar rajagopal
Jul 6, 2022
Mindshare makes three leadership appointments in APAC
Shankar Rajagopal is chief client officer in the region, Ashish Thukral replaces him as CEO of Mindshare and m/SIX Vietnam, while Preeti Mascarenhas will head strategy and product.
Sep 4, 2012
Unilever, Mindshare launch branded channel for men
KUALA LUMPUR - Global FMCG company Unilever has its sights set on the growing male grooming segment in Malaysia with the launch of its men’s branded channel, titled 'Locker room', on Microsoft’s MSN website.
