Cannes Lions 2020: Swati Bhattacharya is 'See It Be It' ambassador again
Nov 26, 2019
Campaign India Team

Cannes Lions 2020: Swati Bhattacharya is 'See It Be It' ambassador again

The programme pushes for equal gender representation of creative leaders across the industry globally

MRM McCann global CEO on women, mentorship and technology
Sep 25, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

MRM McCann global CEO on women, mentorship and technology

Kate MacNevin reveals the best advice she received as a female leader, why mentoring initiatives are key in encouraging greater diversity, and what technology she is excited about in 2020.

See it Be it finalists on female leaders they look up to
Sep 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

See it Be it finalists on female leaders they look up to

Finalists of Spikes Asia's women acceleration programme open up about the leaders who truly inspire them.

Spikes Asia’s See It Be It finalists revealed
Sep 13, 2019
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia’s See It Be It finalists revealed

Ten inspiring women in creative positions have been chosen to take part in the acceleration programme for future leaders.

Creative women, please step forward
Aug 16, 2019
Pimwadee Lai

Creative women, please step forward

R/GA Singapore's creative director urges women to enter See It Be It at Spikes Asia (and today is the last day to do so).

‘I want to pay it forward:’ Spikes Asia See It Be It leader Valerie Madon
Jul 23, 2019
Faaez Samadi

‘I want to pay it forward:’ Spikes Asia See It Be It leader Valerie Madon

Havas’ Southeast Asia chief creative speaks about adland’s progress on gender diversity, and the advice she has for future female leaders.

