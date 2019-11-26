see it be it
Cannes Lions 2020: Swati Bhattacharya is 'See It Be It' ambassador again
The programme pushes for equal gender representation of creative leaders across the industry globally
MRM McCann global CEO on women, mentorship and technology
Kate MacNevin reveals the best advice she received as a female leader, why mentoring initiatives are key in encouraging greater diversity, and what technology she is excited about in 2020.
See it Be it finalists on female leaders they look up to
Finalists of Spikes Asia's women acceleration programme open up about the leaders who truly inspire them.
Spikes Asia’s See It Be It finalists revealed
Ten inspiring women in creative positions have been chosen to take part in the acceleration programme for future leaders.
Creative women, please step forward
R/GA Singapore's creative director urges women to enter See It Be It at Spikes Asia (and today is the last day to do so).
‘I want to pay it forward:’ Spikes Asia See It Be It leader Valerie Madon
Havas’ Southeast Asia chief creative speaks about adland’s progress on gender diversity, and the advice she has for future female leaders.
