section

Sentosa selects creative, digital, production and media agencies
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Sentosa selects creative, digital, production and media agencies

A consortium made up of GOVT, Section and Oliver will handle creative and digital duties, while Mediabrands agency UM retains media responsibilities.

Fortis Colorectal Hospital appoints digital agency
Nov 7, 2013
Racheal Lee

Fortis Colorectal Hospital appoints digital agency

SINGAPORE - Fortis Colorectal Hospital Singapore has appointed independent digital and technology agency Section for its latest digital marketing campaign.

Air France Singapore debuts social-media campaign to reach youth
Aug 2, 2013
Racheal Lee

Air France Singapore debuts social-media campaign to reach youth

SINGAPORE - Air France Singapore has launched its first social-media campaign in the country to engage with online users and acquire followers on Facebook while raising brand awareness.

Section announces business wins from Aalto EE, Lee Hwa Jewellery
Apr 8, 2013
Racheal Lee

Section announces business wins from Aalto EE, Lee Hwa Jewellery

SINGAPORE - Independent agency Section has announced two business wins, from Aalto Executive Education (Aalto EE) and Lee Hwa Jewellery.

