Search
section
1 day ago
Sentosa selects creative, digital, production and media agencies
A consortium made up of GOVT, Section and Oliver will handle creative and digital duties, while Mediabrands agency UM retains media responsibilities.
Nov 7, 2013
Fortis Colorectal Hospital appoints digital agency
SINGAPORE - Fortis Colorectal Hospital Singapore has appointed independent digital and technology agency Section for its latest digital marketing campaign.
Aug 2, 2013
Air France Singapore debuts social-media campaign to reach youth
SINGAPORE - Air France Singapore has launched its first social-media campaign in the country to engage with online users and acquire followers on Facebook while raising brand awareness.
Apr 8, 2013
Section announces business wins from Aalto EE, Lee Hwa Jewellery
SINGAPORE - Independent agency Section has announced two business wins, from Aalto Executive Education (Aalto EE) and Lee Hwa Jewellery.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins