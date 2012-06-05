search engine

25 years of Google: how competition shaped the internet giant
1 day ago
Gustav Westman

25 years of Google: how competition shaped the internet giant

AI is the prime battleground where Google needs to focus its energies if it’s to stay the literal byword for the internet in the future.

China search underdog Sogou.com calls creative pitch
Jun 5, 2012
Benjamin Li

China search underdog Sogou.com calls creative pitch

BEIJING - 4A agencies have been invited by China's search engine site Sogou.com to attend a creative pitch.

Google demotes own browser after promoted link debacle
Jan 5, 2012
Sarah Shearman

Google demotes own browser after promoted link debacle

GLOBAL - Google has demoted its Chrome browser in web-search rankings after being accused of violating its own anti-spam laws in a sponsored blog campaign.

Tencent hands search business to Optimedia Beijing
Aug 31, 2011
Benjamin Li

Tencent hands search business to Optimedia Beijing

BEIJING - Optimedia Beijing, of ZenithOptimedia, has added the media account of Tencent’s search engine business, the Hong Kong-listed SOSO.com. The account win is in addition to Tencent’s branding account which the agency has been working on for over five years.

CCTV's Baidu exposé hints at the start of 'Search Wars II'
Aug 19, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CCTV's Baidu exposé hints at the start of 'Search Wars II'

BEIJING - CCTV's week-long exposé on Baidu's oversight of its advertising platforms underscores a tussle between traditional and new media for lucrative ad dollars.

CCTV-Baidu case highlights fight between traditional and new media
Aug 18, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CCTV-Baidu case highlights fight between traditional and new media

CHINA - CCTV's weeklong exposé on Baidu's deliberate oversight of its advertising platforms underscores a tussle between traditional media and new media for lucrative ad dollars.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

1 Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

2 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

3 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

4 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

5 Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

6 WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad legend

8 Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad legend

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

9 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong Kong to improve gender diversity in ads

10 Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong Kong to improve gender diversity in ads