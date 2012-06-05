search engine
25 years of Google: how competition shaped the internet giant
AI is the prime battleground where Google needs to focus its energies if it’s to stay the literal byword for the internet in the future.
China search underdog Sogou.com calls creative pitch
BEIJING - 4A agencies have been invited by China's search engine site Sogou.com to attend a creative pitch.
Google demotes own browser after promoted link debacle
GLOBAL - Google has demoted its Chrome browser in web-search rankings after being accused of violating its own anti-spam laws in a sponsored blog campaign.
Tencent hands search business to Optimedia Beijing
BEIJING - Optimedia Beijing, of ZenithOptimedia, has added the media account of Tencent’s search engine business, the Hong Kong-listed SOSO.com. The account win is in addition to Tencent’s branding account which the agency has been working on for over five years.
CCTV's Baidu exposé hints at the start of 'Search Wars II'
BEIJING - CCTV's week-long exposé on Baidu's oversight of its advertising platforms underscores a tussle between traditional and new media for lucrative ad dollars.
