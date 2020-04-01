Search
sean donovan
Apr 1, 2020
Lessons from a lockdown (beyond getting out of your PJs)
TBWA's APAC president highlights six pieces of advice gleaned from the last several weeks—with help from Alex Ferguson, Yoda, Eeyore, John Maynard Keynes, and others.
May 7, 2019
TBWA names new Asia president
Sean Donovan moves from South Africa for the role most recently held by Ian Pearman.
May 3, 2012
EuroFinance hands PR duties to Metia Asia
SINGAPORE - The EuroFinance Singapore conference has appointed integrated marketing agency Metia as its official public relations agency.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins