2 days ago
Which UN Sustainable Development Goals matter most to Gen Zs?
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Finding decent work, economic growth, reducing inequality and climate action all rank highly. See which UN SDGs are of highest concern in Australia, China, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Jun 6, 2018
Dentsu offers advice on avoiding ‘SDGs washing’
The release of a guide to effective communication around sustainable development goals (SDGs) suggests many companies are still failing to present their actions to the public in an honest, straightforward way.
