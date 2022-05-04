scotus

Major ad holding companies to fund staff travel for abortion access
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Major ad holding companies to fund staff travel for abortion access

Three of the ad industry’s largest agency holding companies have revamped their benefits packages to fund travel for women seeking abortions in the US, in wake of the Supreme Court’s leaked memo.

The first brands begin take stand against leaked US abortion ruling
15 hours ago
Ewan Larkin

The first brands begin take stand against leaked US abortion ruling

OkCupid, Ben & Jerry’s, Bumble and Yelp are among the first to respond.

