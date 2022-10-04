Search
Oct 4, 2022
CirclesLife's marketing lead on building a sustainable first-party data strategy
The telco has moved past vanity metrics for its campaigns—such as clicks and viewable impressions—in favour of metrics that show a clear path to business outcomes, such as sales.
Apr 4, 2018
Build smarter applications with machine learning: AWS
The AWS Summit in Singapore saw Amazon launch Sagemaker for the APAC region, built for businesses starting out with machine learning for advanced app performance.
