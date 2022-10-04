scale

CirclesLife's marketing lead on building a sustainable first-party data strategy
Oct 4, 2022
Shawn Lim

CirclesLife's marketing lead on building a sustainable first-party data strategy

The telco has moved past vanity metrics for its campaigns—such as clicks and viewable impressions—in favour of metrics that show a clear path to business outcomes, such as sales.

Build smarter applications with machine learning: AWS
Apr 4, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Build smarter applications with machine learning: AWS

The AWS Summit in Singapore saw Amazon launch Sagemaker for the APAC region, built for businesses starting out with machine learning for advanced app performance.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

7 Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

8 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

9 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble