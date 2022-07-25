saudi arabia

Why is Edelman working with Saudi Arabia?
Jul 25, 2022
James Halliwell

Why is Edelman working with Saudi Arabia?

Edelman, the biggest PR firm in the world, has confirmed to PRWeek UK that it has been commissioned to boost the reputation of Saudi Arabia. What's the thinking behind the controversial move?

IPG wins global remit from Saudi petrochemical company SABIC
Jan 10, 2013
Staff Reporters

IPG wins global remit from Saudi petrochemical company SABIC

GLOBAL - Following a six-month competitive review that also involved Omnicom, Publicis and WPP, Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) has selected the Interpublic Group (IPG) as its global agency of record for all areas of communications including advertising, media, public relations, design, web marketing and brand activation.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

2 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

4 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

5 Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

7 Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

8 Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

10 Project vs retainer: Which is better?