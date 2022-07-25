Search
Jul 25, 2022
Why is Edelman working with Saudi Arabia?
Edelman, the biggest PR firm in the world, has confirmed to PRWeek UK that it has been commissioned to boost the reputation of Saudi Arabia. What's the thinking behind the controversial move?
Jan 10, 2013
IPG wins global remit from Saudi petrochemical company SABIC
GLOBAL - Following a six-month competitive review that also involved Omnicom, Publicis and WPP, Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) has selected the Interpublic Group (IPG) as its global agency of record for all areas of communications including advertising, media, public relations, design, web marketing and brand activation.
