Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years
23 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

The analytics company is building awareness as competition heats up.

Marketing analytics for Asian hotels and resorts: SAS
May 14, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Marketing analytics for Asian hotels and resorts: SAS

ASIA-PACIFIC - Hospitality is tricky. On one hand you need solid marketing metrics and on the other you need customer-experience metrics. Yet there’s another dimension: operational analytics, the piece of the puzzle that tells you if you can live up to what you've promised.

Radica links up with SAS to offer 'approachable analytics' to HK marketers
Mar 11, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Radica links up with SAS to offer 'approachable analytics' to HK marketers

HONG KONG - Radica Systems has collaborated with SAS to offer a more comprehensive Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution by integrating SAS‘s technology capabilities in advanced analytics and Radica’s specialties in direct marketing.

