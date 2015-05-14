Search
sas
23 hours ago
Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years
The analytics company is building awareness as competition heats up.
May 14, 2015
Marketing analytics for Asian hotels and resorts: SAS
ASIA-PACIFIC - Hospitality is tricky. On one hand you need solid marketing metrics and on the other you need customer-experience metrics. Yet there’s another dimension: operational analytics, the piece of the puzzle that tells you if you can live up to what you've promised.
Mar 11, 2015
Radica links up with SAS to offer 'approachable analytics' to HK marketers
HONG KONG - Radica Systems has collaborated with SAS to offer a more comprehensive Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution by integrating SAS‘s technology capabilities in advanced analytics and Radica’s specialties in direct marketing.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins