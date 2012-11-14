rolex
Don’t like policing people and if a brand is legal, then I can promote it: Saif Ali Khan
The Indian actor opens up what he likes and dislikes about advertising, why he’s not on social media, and why he believes OTT is far superior to television
Ogilvy veteran Keen Yim tipped to take up senior marketing role at Burberry China
SHANGHAI - Keen Yim, most recently director of engagement planning at Ogilvy & Mather China, is believed to have taken up a senior marketing leadership role at Burberry China.
Robert, Tan & Gao expands relationship with LVMH, scooping Zenith's branding AOR
SHANGHAI - Robert, Tan & Gao (RTG), independent luxury consultancy in China, has added LVMH watch brand Zenith to its list of branding AOR clients, which already includes LVMH's Tag Heuer.
Mindshare Hong Kong promotes Remy Ng as deputy leader
HONG KONG - Mindshare Hong Kong has promoted Remy Ng, who has served the agency since 1998, from partner, client leadership, to deputy leader, a role which is the same as general manager.
Digitas Hong Kong imports French digital creative talent from Paris as ECD
HONG KONG - Digitas has imported Paris-educated Guillaume Merlen for its newly-created role of executive creative director for Hong Kong.
Ogilvy PR to launch the Hong Kong equestrian Masters
HONG KONG - Asian Equestrian Masters (AEM) has appointed Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide, Hong Kong as its agency of record, ahead of Asia’s first international five-star show jumping event, the Hong Kong Masters at the Asia-World Expo in March next year.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins