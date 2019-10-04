ridehailing

Max headroom: SEA's growth potential in ads, streaming, ecommerce and more
Oct 4, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Max headroom: SEA's growth potential in ads, streaming, ecommerce and more

Online advertising in Southeast Asia will become a $20 billion economy by 2025. And that's just one of the region's growth opportunities, according to a report from Google, Temasek and Bain.

Grab adds experiences to its offering
Oct 4, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Grab adds experiences to its offering

Determined to be the ‘everyday everything’ app, the company wants to move beyond the functional and provide a range of activities.

Gojek rebrands to reflect evolution
Jul 23, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Gojek rebrands to reflect evolution

Gojek has unveiled a rebranded logo and user interface as it looks to its “next chapter of growth”

Malaysia startup will place ad screens in ride-hailing cars
Jan 11, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Malaysia startup will place ad screens in ride-hailing cars

Advertising platform expects to hit the road in late January with Uber and GrabCar drivers.

