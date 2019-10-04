Search
ridehailing
Oct 4, 2019
Max headroom: SEA's growth potential in ads, streaming, ecommerce and more
Online advertising in Southeast Asia will become a $20 billion economy by 2025. And that's just one of the region's growth opportunities, according to a report from Google, Temasek and Bain.
Oct 4, 2019
Grab adds experiences to its offering
Determined to be the ‘everyday everything’ app, the company wants to move beyond the functional and provide a range of activities.
Jul 23, 2019
Gojek rebrands to reflect evolution
Gojek has unveiled a rebranded logo and user interface as it looks to its “next chapter of growth”
Jan 11, 2017
Malaysia startup will place ad screens in ride-hailing cars
Advertising platform expects to hit the road in late January with Uber and GrabCar drivers.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins