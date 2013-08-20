richard morewood

M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down
2 days ago
Nikita Mishra

In a series of changes in line with the UK overhaul, M&C Saatchi has downsized its advertising capabilities in Singapore, while Asia chief Richard Morewood will exit by the end of the year.

DDB Group promotes Richard Morewood to regional business director on McDonald’s
Aug 20, 2013
Benjamin Li

ASIA-PACIFIC - DDB Group has promoted Richard Morewood to regional business director on the McDonald’s account, a role for which he has relocated from Australia to Shanghai as McDonald's places strategic emphasis on China.

