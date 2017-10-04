reward

The high risk & reward behind Adidas’ China-focused intimates line
1 day ago
Jiaqi Luo

The high risk & reward behind Adidas’ China-focused intimates line

The brand dove into China’s growing intimates market with its controversial #SupportisEverything campaign. but will find it challenging to win customers in this sensitive segment.

Dear Asia Miles, Reward-U CEO disagrees with you
Sep 6, 2017
Steven Greenway

Dear Asia Miles, Reward-U CEO disagrees with you

Millennials are underserved in the loyalty market, and for that reason, offering loyalty points as a virtual currency makes sense, argues Steven Greenway of Reward-U.

Hong Kong natives balk at retailer reward programmes : Nielsen
Jun 8, 2011
Staff Reporters

Hong Kong natives balk at retailer reward programmes : Nielsen

HONG KONG - Inconvenient application processes and unattractive offerings are putting 58 per cent of local shoppers off retailer rewards programme, says Nielsen.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

1 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

2 Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

4 Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

5 WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

8 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Former DDB Hong Kong leader joins Mindshare

9 Former DDB Hong Kong leader joins Mindshare

WPP launches The Metaverse Foundry

10 WPP launches The Metaverse Foundry