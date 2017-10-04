Search
The high risk & reward behind Adidas’ China-focused intimates line
The brand dove into China’s growing intimates market with its controversial #SupportisEverything campaign. but will find it challenging to win customers in this sensitive segment.
Oct 4, 2017
Rewarded videos: the best for user experience and most effective for monetisation
In a survey by AdColony, 82 percent of APAC publishers ranked rewarded videos more positively than any other method.
Sep 6, 2017
Dear Asia Miles, Reward-U CEO disagrees with you
Millennials are underserved in the loyalty market, and for that reason, offering loyalty points as a virtual currency makes sense, argues Steven Greenway of Reward-U.
Jun 8, 2011
Hong Kong natives balk at retailer reward programmes : Nielsen
HONG KONG - Inconvenient application processes and unattractive offerings are putting 58 per cent of local shoppers off retailer rewards programme, says Nielsen.
