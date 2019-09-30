representation

How adland can better engage with deaf and hard-of-hearing people
Sep 30, 2019
Lindsay Stein

How adland can better engage with deaf and hard-of-hearing people

Campaign US caught up with Rosa Lee Timm, CMO of the Communication Service for the Deaf, during National Deaf Awareness Month.

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?
May 21, 2019
Olivia Parker

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?

Stock picture houses and media companies are making more efforts to use photos that represent a broader spectrum of people, particularly women, than they have in the past. But while this could have big implications for advertising, there may still be a lot of work to do.

