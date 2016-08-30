reporting

Healthline Media to tackle equity via its reporting, hiring
1 day ago
Lucia Bushak

Healthline Media to tackle equity via its reporting, hiring

The effort seeks to foster an equitable environment for healthcare through information.

Reporting metrics: Getting from interesting to useful
Aug 30, 2016
Mun Yin Liu

Reporting metrics: Getting from interesting to useful

Everyone wants 'actionable insights', but most reports don’t go beyond vanity metrics that lead to a 'so what?' moment. Mun Yin Liu of Text100 outlines how marketers can take the next step.

Netease makes content push for London Olympics
Feb 22, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Netease makes content push for London Olympics

BEIJING - Netease is the first Chinese internet company to announce a suite of reporting resources for the London Olympics that will integrate its core news, e-mail, and reading platforms, as well as utilise other mobile internet products.

Five things you need to know about: Google Analytics' new features
Mar 18, 2010

Five things you need to know about: Google Analytics' new features

Google recently announced new web analytics features that help marketers and businesses increase performance and ROI for their websites and online marketing campaigns. Vinoaj Vijeyakumaar (pictured), head of web analytics at Google Southeast Asia, tells us five things we need to know about the latest features in Google Analytics

